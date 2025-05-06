Salam says Lebanese security ready to protect Arab visitors

BEIRUT — Following a meeting with GCC ambassadors, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam assured on Tuesday the readiness of the Lebanese security services to ensure the safety of Arab visitors.

The ambassadors of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman, along with the acting ambassadors of the UAE and Kuwait, visited the Grand Serail on Tuesday, where they held a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, in the presence of the Defense, Interior, Tourism and Works Ministers.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance tourism cooperation between Lebanon and the Gulf countries and coordinate joint efforts to create the appropriate atmosphere for the return of Gulf tourists to Lebanon, in light of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming tourist season.

The United Arab Emirates officially announced Sunday the lifting of a travel ban to Lebanon for Emirati citizens, following a visit by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to Abu Dhabi earlier in the week. The decision will take effect May 7. Emiratis have faced regular travel restrictions to Lebanon since 2021, amid cooling ties between Beirut and Gulf monarchies driven by Iranian-Saudi tensions and Hezbollah’s role in Lebanese politics.

“We listened to the concerns of the GCC ambassadors and assured them that we will work to remove them and briefed them on the security changes in Beirut airport and its surroundings. I made sure that the security services are ready to ensure the safety of our Arab brothers,” Salam said.

The Prime Minister noted that the “security plan calls for intensifying patrols in vital places in the capital and vacation spots,” adding that there will be an “operations room and a hotline to serve our visiting brothers.”





Salam meets Egyptian ambassador

Also on Tuesday, Salam received Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa, and discussed with him several topics, primarily the file of bilateral relations between Egypt and Lebanon.

Moussa said after the meeting: “We are now in the process of preparing to hold the meeting of the Higher Joint Committee between the two countries, which is chaired by the prime ministers of [Lebanon and Egypt].”

Moussa hoped that the meeting would take place in Cairo within the next two months at the latest. He added that the “meeting's outcomes should reflect the nature of the current phase and the aspirations of both countries for their cooperation.”

The ambassador said that other topics discussed include the internal Lebanese and regional situation and how they affect and interact with each other.

“The situation in the region carries a great deal of tension, which is reflected not only on Lebanon, but on all countries in the region. We agreed on the importance of coordination between us to face these challenges,” he added.

Moreover, Moussa said that there will be an opportunity to exchange views between Arab leaders at the Arab Summit in Baghdad on May 17.

“We hope that the coming period will be full of these constructive discussions, which can reach important results that will help us overcome many of these challenges,” he finally said.