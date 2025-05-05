LABOR RIGHTS
Minimum wage talks resume on April 7 amid employer-worker standoff
Labor Ministry, unions and economic bodies will meet on a new set date for wage talks after a stalemate over the private sector’s pay hike.
L'Orient Today / By Stephanie Bechara, 05 May 2025 20:39
BEIRUT — After a month of stalled discussions, the Labor Ministry and the Index committee — the body tasked with reviewing wage policy and made up of union representatives and economic bodies — will meet again on April 7 to negotiate a potential minimum wage adjustment for private sector employees.The committee was originally scheduled to convene on April 28, but Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar postponed the session, citing a lack of consensus among different key stakeholders. “There is a difference between the two parties regarding the minimum wage and other components related to transportation and scholarship benefits,” Haidar told L’Orient Today.He previously said the delay was intended to allow for “additional constructive discussions among various stakeholders” and to help “strike a balance between workers’ rights and employers’...
