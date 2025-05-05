Lost and Found: A haven of well-being in the heart of Beirut

With Lost and Found, Nayla Saab launched a personal project at the crossroads of dining, well-being, and lifestyle. "A happy space," she summarized. Nestled in a fully renovated old Beirut house, just steps from the École Supérieure des Affaires (ESA), this new 220-square-meter space just opened its doors.

Spread over two levels with independent entrances, the establishment houses a wellness center called The Vibe on the ground floor, while the upper floor is entirely devoted to dining.

"When there are workshops downstairs, people come up to eat. And sometimes, it's the opposite: they discover the center after a meal," explained Saab, the creator of the project.

The layout of the place reflects its philosophy: six distinct spaces chain together harmoniously – shared library to the left of the entrance, communal table around a tree, bar to the right, main room, two balconies and a semi-private corner. Outside, two terraces allow people to take advantage of beautiful days. In total, the venue can accommodate up to 128 people, including 28 on the terrace and eight at the bar. The kitchens, preparatory and main, extend over 50 square meters.

An international and accessible menu

The cuisine at Lost and Found is eclectic, mixing Mediterranean, Asian and American influences.

"You can come for breakfast with toast, eggs, or labneh with zaatar, or for lunch or dinner with gyozas, rigatoni, or a steak sandwich," said Saab. The menu also includes healthier options, like kale, quinoa, or salmon salads. Classic desserts like pavlova or apple crumble complement the offer, in addition to fresh smoothies, cocktails, and a selection of alcohols.

The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to midnight, with a retro musical ambiance.

"We play 80s music, feel-good sounds. The idea is that everyone feels good, no matter their age or style," stated Saab. The average bill is around $40.

Former human resources manager at Pain d’Or, Saab also worked in the family business, Tinol Paints, before launching her own jewelry brand, Or la Loi, which had two boutiques in Beirut before closing in 2016. The same year, she discovered India for medical treatment; an experience that would lead her to become a hypnotherapist and open a wellness center in Gemmayzeh, destroyed during the port explosion.

"That center was literally lost. Hence the name Lost and Found. We lose things, but we find others, sometimes even more precious," she said. Lost and Found is an extension of this quest for meaning, a space designed to reconnect body, mind, and community.

To realize this project, Saab invested around $600,000. "We redid the entire interior: the moldings, ceilings, arches, openings between rooms, all the decoration," she stated. The place was entirely redesigned to combine the elegance of a traditional house with modern functionality.

Today, she employs 24 people, including 8 in the kitchen. The venue also offers some items for sale: jewelry, plants, gifts designed "around care and kindness." Two words that echo as a leitmotif for this place and its patrons.

This article was originally published in French in L'Orient-Le Jour.