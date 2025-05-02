Philip Khoury: ‘Dubai Chocolate’ becomes his ‘love letter to Beirut’

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google With an elegant accent that transports us nonstop from Australia to Great Britain, the pastry chef could have made us forget his Lebanese origins. However, just recalling his childhood memories, the details of places and retained aromas, naturally allows his DNA to find its place, momentarily unpacking his emotional baggage."I was baptized in Lebanon," he recalled. "We came as a family every summer until I was 14. I only appreciated the beauty of these villages much later. The scent, the aroma of peaches and figs we picked from trees still linger. I use these two fruits a lot in my creations."After spending much of his childhood and teenage years in Sydney, young Philip Khoury settled in Lebanon for two years. "My father wanted to understand his roots better and share them with us."Bad timing, the 2006 war...

With an elegant accent that transports us nonstop from Australia to Great Britain, the pastry chef could have made us forget his Lebanese origins. However, just recalling his childhood memories, the details of places and retained aromas, naturally allows his DNA to find its place, momentarily unpacking his emotional baggage."I was baptized in Lebanon," he recalled. "We came as a family every summer until I was 14. I only appreciated the beauty of these villages much later. The scent, the aroma of peaches and figs we picked from trees still linger. I use these two fruits a lot in my creations."After spending much of his childhood and teenage years in Sydney, young Philip Khoury settled in Lebanon for two years. "My father wanted to understand his roots better and share them with us."Bad timing, the 2006 war...

You have reached your article limit Get the biggest stories at the smallest price! Limited offer: $6.9/month instead of $12.9 Already have an account? Log in